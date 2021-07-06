Half the adult population now fully vaccinated - Paul Reid

Mr Reid also said close to 70pc of adults have now received at least one vaccine dose.

Half of the adult population are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, HSE Chief Paul Reid has confirmed this morning.

Close to 70pc of the adult population have now received at least one dose of a vaccine as the vaccination programme intensifies in the face of the spread of the Delta variant.

“There are now over 50pc of the adult population fully vaccinated, with 69pc having their Dose 1.

“A total of 4.42m vaccines administered to date with 345,000 completed last week. We're working hard to protect as many people as quickly as possible,” Mr Reid said on Twitter this morning.

Ireland is now hoping to have all adults fully vaccinated in the next eight weeks, with Mr Reid saying last weekend all adults may be finished by the end of August.

This comes as 18-34 year-olds are now eligible for a one-shot Janssen vaccine in pharmacies since Monday.

The cohort of 30-34 year-olds will be able to register for an mRNA vaccine via the online portal from this Friday, while 18-34 year-olds may also register for an AstraZeneca vaccine in a mass vaccination centre from next Monday, July 12.

The Government is in the final stages of discussions with the Romanian government to secure one million additional Pfizer doses.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday sounded a note of caution that Delta was “beginning to have an impact”.

He confirmed the number of people reported for Covid tests was up “significantly” last week.

Government have now painted a picture of a race between the vaccination programme and the Delta variant’s spread, encouraging the public to adhere with social distancing guidelines until a sufficient number of people can be vaccinated to near herd immunity.

A further 365 cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with 51 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 14 in ICU.

In Northern Ireland, walk-in vaccination clinics have been opened in some cities to encourage younger age cohorts to be vaccinated as cases continue to rise as the Delta variant takes hold.



