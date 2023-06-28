Half septic tanks failed audits in 2022 – and 20pc ‘posed a risk to humans’

Half of septic tanks tested nationwide last year failed inspection, while 20pc posed a “risk to human health and the environment”.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released details of its Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems inspections report, 2022.

Domestic waste water treatment systems, mostly septic tanks, are used by householders who are not connected to municipal systems to treat sewage, and there are nearly half a million systems in Ireland.

The EPA examined the 1,143 inspections of domestic treatment systems completed by local authorities last year.

It found that 49pc (560) of the treatment systems failed inspection because they were “not built or maintained properly”.

Some 20pc (230) were considered a risk to human health or the environment, because “faulty systems can contaminate household drinking water wells and pollute rivers”.

EPA inspections are focused near rivers where there is greater risk to water quality, and areas with shallow soils where there is greater risk to household wells.

Dr Tom Ryan, director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement, said: “If not built and operated properly, they can pollute watercourses and contaminate household drinking water wells with harmful bacteria and viruses.

“Where septic tanks are not functioning properly, it is critical that householders fix the problems to protect their family’s health, and the environment.”

Where septic tanks fail inspection, local authorities issue advisory notices to householders, setting out what is needed to fix the problem. The report found there were 550 cases where issues notified to householders more than two years previously had still not been addressed.

The septic tank grant scheme offers grants of up to €5,000 to assist in addressing malfunctioning systems.

The EPA confirmed more than 200 grants, totalling nearly €1m, were awarded in 2022.

Noel Byrne, EPA programme manager, said: “It is unacceptable that failed septic tanks have not been fixed more than two years after inspection.

“Half of these involve sewage surfacing in gardens and discharging to ditches and streams, which are health risks that cannot be allowed to continue.”

At 64pc, Wexford had the highest failure rate last year, but 86pc of systems were fixed. Longford had a 63pc failure rate, but again 89pc of the faults were fully addressed.

However, Mr Byrne said “greater enforcement is needed by local authorities”.

“Particularly in Roscommon, Waterford, Leitrim and Tipperary, to ensure failed systems are fixed to protect human health and the environment,” he added.

The National Inspection Plan for Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems 2022–2026 was published in 2021.

The plan will increase inspections from 1,000 to 1,200 from 2023 onwards.