Half-price public transport for young people should be extended, children’s minister says

A travel card which gives young people half price public transport should be extended in the next Budget, according to Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

The Young Adult card was brought in under Budget 2022 and was extended under Budget 2023.

With the card, students and young adults aged 19 to 23 get half price fares on bus and train journeys, including trips with Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland and Local Link.

However, the discounts don’t apply to private providers.

“The 50pc was continued in the subsequent Budget and I’d like to see it continue,” Minister O’Gorman said.

“I think it’s a really important way of making public transport more attractive to students but also to young people who are in work or further education.”

However, he suggested it was unlikely that the Government may move to implement a discount of higher than 50pc.

“I think 50pc is a really significant saving and it’s part of the wider measures Government have taken. We have cut the cost of public transport for everybody by 20pc, which is the first public transport cut since 1947.”

It is one of the flagship Green Party policies heralded by the Government. Public transport fares for the entire population were cut by 20pc as part of some of the cost of living measures put in place last year.

There have been calls for the Coalition to explore free public transport, with the Labour Party pushing for a €9 monthly travel pass which would apply to all public transport, similar to a scheme in place in Germany.

The Minister was speaking in Croke Park at the national showcase of Comhairle na nÓg, the youth organisation which first suggested a half price travel card for young people.

In a speech at the showcare, hosted by Dancing With the Stars presenter Doireann Garrihy, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar thanked young people for their involvement in Comhairle na nÓg and said the Government should take their views into consideration when allocating funds across different departments.