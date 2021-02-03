Half of passengers arriving into Dublin Airport are returning from holidays – Taoiseach

HALF of passengers who arrived into Dublin airport yesterday were returning from holidays, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Despite the controversy over foreign travel in recent weeks, Mr Martin told the Dáil that around 400 people flew into Ireland on Tuesday after holidaying abroad.

He also revealed that the Covid variant first discovered in the UK “now constitutes for 70pc of all cases in this country”.

“So how we behave in this country is critical in terms of keeping and suppressing the virus, getting it down and keeping it down at low levels.”

Mr Martin told TDs: “About 50pc of the 800 who would have come in yesterday would be Irish citizens travelling back in from holidaying abroad.

“I think the measures that we’ve brought in terms of the negative PCR testing for example, is having a deterrent effect.

The B117 variant of the coronavirus has been found to be more transmissible.

The Taoiseach said that Government proposals for mandatory home quarantine are a “two pronged strategy”.

“One, is to deter travel in the first instance into Ireland and Irish people going abroad on holidays and coming back in. Secondly then, to protect people particularly from any new variants which emerge over time,” Mr Martin said.

However, Opposition parties have called it a “sloppy and inadequate” response.

Irish Independent