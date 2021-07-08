Almost nine in 10 people living with a parent said they would prefer to move out, a survey has found.

It also emerged that half of parents living with an adult child would like them to move out.

In research carried out by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), it found that almost five in 10 people who live alone in rented accommodation said they are often under financial pressure.

Almost everyone who live alone with only a dog as a pet said their dog has a positive effect on their mental health and well-being, compared with nine in 10 cat owners who said their cat has a positive effect on their mental health and well-being.

Almost two in three lone parents who are in full-time employment said they have access to suitable childcare, compared with 43pc of those not in full-time employment.

However, almost one in two single parents said they often experience judgemental attitudes or exclusion as a lone parent.

Lone parents in full-time employment and those who own their own dwelling were less likely to often experience judgmental attitudes or exclusion as a lone parent when compared with lone parents not in full-time employment and those living in rented accommodation.

For those with a third-level degree or a higher qualification, 37pc said they often experience judgmental attitudes or exclusion.

Whereas single parents who do not have a degree the rate is much higher at 62pc.

Meanwhile, almost nine in 10 men living in all-male accommodation said they enjoy the company of their housemates compared with six in 10 women in all-female accommodation.

More than four in 10 people living with both parents said their mother’s opinion mostly prevails when there is a disagreement between their parents, double the amount that said it is their father’s opinion that mostly prevails.

For those who have moved back home to live with both parents since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, three in 10 said the relationship with their mother has improved and two in 10 said the relationship with their father has improved.

CSO senior statistician Gerry Reilly, said: “The topics covered in this publication include insights and experiences of respondents who live alone, lone parents, persons sharing rented accommodation with unrelated housemates and adult children who live with a parent.

“Analysis is provided across key personal and household demographic characteristics, reflecting how these characteristics impact different people in different ways.

“Overall respondents who live alone in rented accommodation were less likely to say they enjoy their own company, feel safe and secure in their own home, have someone to count on if they have a serious personal problem and that they can get practical help if needed when compared with home owners who live alone.”