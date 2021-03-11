Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said non-essential retail and hairdressers won’t open until at least the end of April or early May.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Varadkar said the easing of restrictions on April 5th will be ‘limited’.

He said relaxing the 5km limit, allowing small outdoor gathering and reopening construction will be the first in a ‘slow’ reopening.

“Reopening of shops, personal services, hospitality, that wouldn’t be happening on April 5th. You’d be talking realistically, at the earliest, end of April or early May”, he told the programme.

The Tánaiste added that shops and hairdressers will likely open before hospitality, and recommencing sports is under consideration as part of the re-opening next month.

Mr. Varadkar hinted that the role out would be slow and there may be restrictions on how that operates. “We don’t want to move too fast, and then end up falling backwards”, he said.

The Tánaiste added, “I need to be careful answering these questions, as I don’t want to be accused of kite-flying or raising false hopes.”

Funeral attendance is also an area under consideration and said there are other areas where they could consider easing restrictions. However, confirmed there won’t be any changes until the level five lockdown ends before April 5th.

Online Editors