Gyms and churches not closed for people’s ‘mental, physical and spiritual health’ says Tánaiste Varadkar

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said the government decided to keep gyms, golf clubs, tennis clubs and churches open for people’s “mental, physical and spiritual health”.

Speaking on Newstalk following the government announcement that the country will be under Level 5 restrictions, Mr Varadkar defended keeping gyms, churches and some sports clubs open.

Although gym and exercise classes will not be permitted, individual training will be allowed- unlike in the last Level 5 lockdown.

He said: “We decided to leave those open because we think that particularly this time of year when it’s so dark and outdoor exercising is difficult, for peoples mental, physical, and spiritual health we thought it would be a good idea to allow people to exercise and also attend church for private prayer.”

When the Tanáiste was questioned on how gyms could be sanitary with so much “huffing and puffing” going on, he said: “That is true, that's a risk and that's why ventilation is crucial but if it is the case that we start detecting clusters and outbreaks in gyms or golf clubs or tennis courts we will reconsider.”

Speaking about the safety of gyms, he said: “In fairness, what's happened in gyms in Ireland is they have become very different places.

"The changing rooms are closed, the steam rooms are closed, people have designated slots and people generally are a metre or two a part they are not head to head, face to face within in a metre of each other the way they would have been.”

Under the Level 5 restrictions, hairdressers and barbers will close from Christmas Eve, however non-essential retail will be allowed stay opened.

When asked why the government decided this, Mr Varadkar said there was evidence that the virus is more likely to spread where people are with each other for less than 2 metres for 15 minutes or more, like in salons.

He said: “The evidence is absolutely there in Ireland and elsewhere that people who are in close contact with each other in less than 2 metres for more than 15 minutes are at a much higher risk of getting this infection and that is more so the case with this new variant if it is here. This evidence is strong.”

Restaurants and pubs that serve food also have to close from Christmas Eve at 3pm while hotels will be closed to non-essential bookings from December 26.

Non-essential inter-county travel is being banned again from December 26. If people are staying in a different county over Christmas they are allowed stay on at that location, but there must be no new inter-county travel once they return home.

The travel ban from Britain- due to the rising case numbers and new strain of the virus there - is being extended to December 31.

This news comes as 970 more Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today with 13 more deaths from the virus.

