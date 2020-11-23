Gym, hairdressers and retail to open next week but restaurants may have to wait

Retail, gyms and hairdressers are expected to reopen on December 1 but restaurants may have to wait another under plans being discussed by government.

The Government is drafting plans for reopening the country after the second national lockdown under Level 5 restrictions.

It is expected the country will be put into different stages of Level 3 restrictions for the month of December.

Next week, retail, gyms, hairdressers and barbers are expected to be allowed reopen .

However, restaurants and pubs that serve food may have to wait for another week before they can serve customers again.

Read More

Government officials were examining plans to ditch the €9 substantial meal rule for pubs that serve food in favour of new regulations.

However, sources involved in the talks said it is now expected the €9 meal rule will remain in place because officials cannot decide on another mechanism to distinguish between pubs that serve food and those that do not.

It is still seen as unlikely that wet pubs will reopen before Christmas because there is concern it will lead to a significant spike in new coronavirus cases.

Rules on household visits and intercounty travel will be eased close to December 25 to allow family gatherings for Christmas.

The Government will put a significant emphasis on people taking personal responsibility during this period but they will issue guidance on how to keep safe.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that gatherings involving alcohol have been identified as contributing to spikes in the increased spread of Covid-19 in the autumn.

“Gatherings and congregation with events with alcohol help facilitate the spread of the virus,” he said before adding: “how we behave collectively, is very, very important.”

“What has emerged is that the move on restriction on household visitors after we had introduced Level 3 seems to have had an impact so we have to bear that in mind as we move through December,” he added.

The Taoiseach refused to be drawn on what this means for the prospect of pubs reopening before Christmas.

He said the Government will decide on how to exit Level 5 restrictions on Thursday or Friday.

Mr Martin held talks with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan today.

The Cabinet will meet tomorrow ahead of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) issuing advice to Government on Wednesday. A Cabinet Committee on Covid will consider their recommendations before a final Cabinet meeting to sign off on the plan.

Read More

Online Editors