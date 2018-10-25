A father of one shot dead in Cork may have been an innocent victim in a dispute relating to land.

Gun-victim father 'was an innocent man caught up in dispute over land'

Gardaí are investigating whether Derry Coakley (58) was working on a plot of land in the Raleigh North townland of Macroom, north Cork, on behalf of someone else when he was shot about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

It is understood that Mr Coakley had travelled the 4km from Macroom, where he lived with his mother, to the plot of land earlier that night.

At some point while he was there, a shotgun was fired and Mr Coakley was hit.

Alarm

Local sources said they had heard Mr Coakley was hit in the hand and arm, and survived long enough to raise the alarm by ringing a friend and explaining to him what had happened.

The friend went immediately to the scene and found the injured Mr Coakley.

The emergency services were contacted but Mr Coakley died at the scene.

Gardaí cordoned off the farmhouse and the surrounding approach points.

Yesterday morning, a local man in Raleigh North was arrested while Mr Coakley's body remained at the scene and gardaí awaited the arrival of the pathologist and members of the Garda technical bureau, who carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

Local councillor Ted Lucey paid tribute to Mr Coakley as a hard worker who could be depended on day or night.

"Derry used to do some work for the council here, and his father before him, with diggers and tractors.

"You couldn't meet a better man to do a job," Mr Lucey said.

"The town of Macroom would have fallen down several times but for him.

"He would do everything from clearing snow in winter to digging streets and all sorts of maintenance," he added.

"It's an awful shock to the town because two families are affected.

"It's devastating," Mr Lucey explained.

"He didn't drink or smoke, he lived to work, and we can't believe what has happened," he said.

Local sources also said that Mr Coakley had been shot while on or near his tractor or digger.

Mr Coakley was believed to have been separated from his wife and was the father of a grown-up daughter in her late teens or early twenties.

He lived with his mother on Castle Street in the historic town of Macroom.

His family are well known in the town as they also ran a small taxi business.

Gardaí confirmed they had arrested a man in his 60s in relation to their investigation.

"He is currently detained at Bandon garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

"We are appealing for anyone who has any information or who was in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on Tuesday night, to contact Macroom garda station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station," a spokesperson said.

