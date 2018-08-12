Guns N' Roses star to play Ireland charity gig in memory of murdered Danielle McLaughlin

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is to donate all the proceeds from a charity gig in Ireland to the family of Danielle McLaughlin.

The 28-year-old Donegal woman was found dead in Goa, India on March 14 2017.

Local man Vikat Bhagat (24) is currently on trial accused of raping and murdering her.

Bumblefoot is due to perform with Donegal band The Midnight Preachers at a charity gig in the Plaza, Buncrana on August 25.

Speaking on his Facebook page, Bumblefoot said all the proceeds will go towards the McLaughlin family to cover the legal costs for the ongoing trial.

The ex Guns N' Roses man is hosting a guitar camp on Inch Island between August 22 and 26.

"Thinking of holding the first-ever Bumblefoot Music Camp up by the northern coast of Ireland at beautiful Inch Island (an island on the lake that inspired the song Amazing Grace)," he said back in July.

"Will include classes on guitar, vocals, songwriting, business, gear, plus jamming & a gig for a local charity."

Ms McLaughlin left on a backpacking adventure in February 2017.

Bhagat, was charged under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 394 (robbery) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

Later Bhagat claimed, in a 29-page letter to his sister, that his three friends murdered Ms McLaughlin.

He claimed that he was in a relationship with the the Donegal woman but on the night of the attack his friends attacked her.

However police told local reporters they have interrogated the three men and their role in the death "cannot be established".

Online Editors