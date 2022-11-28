Guns for gardaí on the beat? Top priority for officers on the ground is more recruitment and use of body cameras

Arming all gardaí would be well down the list of priorities for a police force that has had problems fulfilling recruitment targets and introducing new equipment sought by its members.

Eyebrows would have been raised when Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who will return as Taoiseach next month, said he would “absolutely say yes” if requested to arm gardaí.

He added that he “certainly wouldn’t do anything to block that if he felt that was the right approach”, referring to the Garda Commissioner.

His comments in the Irish Mail on Sunday were all the more surprising given that the issue hasn’t been a key talking point in recent years.

Since An Garda Síochána was founded 100 years ago it has been a predominately unarmed police force, even at the height of threats from paramilitary groups during the Troubles.

The most recent figures suggest that around 20pc of the force is armed, including local detectives, gardaí based in national units, and specialist tactical teams.

More recent threats to national security came from the spiralling Hutch/Kinahan feud in 2016 and a rise in terror attacks around Europe at that time.

The Government’s response was to roll out an Armed Support Unit made up of specially trained officers to provide an armed response across the capital. They have also been introduced across the country. Since then gangland murders have dropped significantly while the threat of Islamic extremist groups has also reduced, although the need for the armed units remains.

In 2019 the justice minister of the day, Charlie Flanagan, raised concerns about the prospect of arming gardaí becoming commonplace.

The comments made by Mr Varadkar come after the assault on two gardaí in Ballyfermot last week.

One area that Garda representative bodies have called for change around is the prison sentences for people who assault emergency responders.

Last month two young men received fully suspended jail terms for a violent assault in which a garda’s nose was broken. If there isn’t a fear of punishment for attacking gardaí, what is the deterrent?

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) continues to campaign for mandatory minimum sentencing for assaults on gardaí which it says will reduce them. Its leadership has said it is their long-held belief that the judicial system “needs to get tough on those” who attack gardaí.

Another key issue for the GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has been the deployment of body cameras.

A litany of reasons, from helping investigations to highlighting the level of abuse gardaí face daily, have been given to support their roll-out. But this may not happen until 2024 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, garda numbers continue to drop overall, due to retirements and resignations while government targets for recruitment are falling short.

Fewer than 100 garda recruits passed through Templemore this year, while 300 members will leave through resignations or retirement in the same period.

Gardaí on the ground say these are the areas that need to be prioritised.