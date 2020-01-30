Gunman who shot at unarmed gardaí had been hiding in ditch

Two uniformed gardaí were responding to reports of suspicious activity when they were threatened with a handgun at point-blank range - before being shot at minutes later during a chase with a hardened criminal who sources said last night "had murder on his mind".

His target is living at an address near Gorey, Co Wexford, close to where the armed hitman was spotted hiding in a ditch by a member of the public.

The Garda patrol car that reacted to the situation was later fired upon twice by the criminal, who detectives suspect was in the area to murder a key member of a Tallaght-led organised crime mob.

"On arrival, the two gardaí encountered a male who pointed a handgun in their direction and threatened them," a Garda spokeswoman said.

No arrests had been made last night in the investigation as a major armed garda hunt continued for two suspects, including the lone gunman who fired at the two officers before leading them on a high-speed chase.

A motive for the suspected botched gang hit had not yet been established last night, "but it is rooted in serious criminality".

The two gardaí who were shot at were being comforted by friends and family.

The shocking incident unfolded at 8.30am yesterday and sources revealed last night that the suspected target has previously been warned of an active threat against his life.

Gardaí on patrol came across the gunman, who detectives believe was acting as a lone hitman.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who was at an event in Co Wexford yesterday, described the events in north Wexford as a matter of "serious concern".

"I only have some very basic information on that - I heard about the events in Gorey, but I don't want to comment on them until I know what the full facts are," Mr Varadkar said.

"I think everyone in the country is worried about the spate of violence and violent crime that we have witnessed in the last couple of weeks in different parts of the country."

The suspected hitman was on his own in the Gorey Hill area when he was confronted by brave gardaí who then pursued him for around 6km before he was met by a waiting accomplice.

"This car was followed by a uniform patrol car and failed to stop for gardaí along the Gorey to Carnew road R725 driving erratically and dangerously," a Garda spokeswoman said.

"On two occasions the driver of the car slowed down the BMW and discharged shots from a handgun at pursuing unarmed uniform gardaí."

This gunman is described as 6ft tall and slim. He was wearing a long black jacket and a hat and had a scarf over his face.

The unarmed gardaí were forced to back off and by the time armed back-up arrived, the gunman's BMW had been discovered burnt out in a rural location.

"This car was subsequently discovered burnt out in the townland of Banntown, Co Wexford," said the spokeswoman.

"Gardaí are appealing for any information on the activities and location of this blue BMW, 318 06W1012, overnight and in recent days."

Superintendent Gerry McGrath said: "The illegal discharge of a firearm is a reckless act at any time, but the discharge of a firearm at unarmed uniformed members of An Garda Síochána responding to public needs is an outrageous act.

"I will ensure that this criminal act is investigated fully and I appeal to any member of the public with any information, no matter how small, to call An Garda Síochána with that information to bring this dangerous culprit to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey garda station on 053 9430690.

Irish Independent