Guinness brewing five million extra pints per week in preparation for hospitality reopening

Owner of the Boar's Head Hugh Hourican serves up a pint of plain to Hilary Quinn, marketing director of Diageo Ireland.

There are five million extra pints of the black stuff being brewed every week at St James’s Gate as pubs prepare to reopen next Monday, Guinness have revealed.

Guinness has significantly increased its operations at the Dublin brewery in recent weeks to be ready for the return of outdoor dining on June 7, while also dispatching staff to over 8,000 pubs to clean 50,000 Guinness lines.

Thousands of pubs have not opened their doors for close to 16 months due to the pandemic and will be keen to see customers eat and drink outdoors once again.





Hilary Quinn, marketing director for Diageo Ireland, said brewers at St James’s Gate and quality teams have been working “flat out” to ensure every outlet is fully equipped with fresh Guinness “ready and waiting for people to enjoy” ahead of reopening of outdoor hospitality on June 7.

“Guinness are committed to supporting Irish pubs and the hospitality trade to emerge stronger. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with trade partners to provide vital solutions since lockdown measures were introduced and we will continue to do so through Guinness Raising the Bar,” she said.

Alongside helping pubs restock for the latest reopening, Guinness has seen over 5,000 publicans sign up to its ‘Raising the Bar’ initiative.

The €14m fund set up last July has seen 5,000 safety kits, 50,000 staff uniforms and 125,000 litres of hand sanitiser for staff and customers as well as Covid-19 safety training for over 20,000 bar staff.

The fund was also used to help construct 1,200 outdoor spaces in pubs across the country.

“The initiative is our commitment to the future of the Irish pub which serves as the social hub at the heart of our communities; a place to connect, to converse, to share, to enjoy,” Ms Quinn said.

