Guard of honour for Kirsty Bohan as funeral details announced for two victims of Galway horror crash

Lukas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan, both 14, were killed early on Monday in a road accident in Co Galway

A hearse carrying much-loved young girl Kirsty Bohan last night made its journey through Headford, Co Galway, as her bereft teenage friends embraced in tears.

The heartbreaking scene, before 6pm yesterday, saw Kirsty’s friends and classmates gathering with their parents to form a guard of honour as the hearse passed by.

Grief-stricken teenagers wept as they put their arms round each other and mourned the loss of their friend.

The first funeral for two teenagers killed in a road crash in Co Galway will take place on Friday.

The shattered communities of Annaghdown and Headford will come to a standstill and pay their respects as 14-year-old Kirsty is laid to rest.

The second-year student at Presentation College in Headford was killed alongside fellow student Lukas Joyce (14), from nearby Annaghdown, in the accident on the N84 between Galway and Castlebar.

Today funeral details were announced for Lukas, who will be buried on Saturday.

He will repose at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel in Corrandulla, Co Galway, on Friday from 3pm until 6pm before removal from his home on Saturday at 11.30am to St Brendan's Church Annaghdown for Requiem Mass at midday

Mourners have been invited to leave their condolences to the family on the RIP.ie website.

Kirsty, from Ballyfruit, close to where the single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 6am on Monday, will be laid to rest on Friday in Donaghpatrick Cemetery in Headford, following her funeral mass in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana at noon.

She is survived by her parents Christy and Theresa, and by her sisters Martha and Ava, who are also students at Presentation College Headford.

Lukas is predeceased by his grandparents Joe and Nancy and survived by his parents Joe and Neringa, his aunt Margaret, uncles William and John Joyce, Darius, Kelmelis and Kestas Kelmeliene and grandparents Vitas and Zita Kelmeliene.

The condition of a 13-year-old boy, who is still being treated in hospital following the road accident, has improved but a 14-year-old girl remains in a serious condition today.

Acting school principal Orla Jackson told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One today that the tragic loss of the teenagers had hit right into the heart of the community.

She said that in the following weeks and for much longer, after “the cameras will be gone home and the media interests will be gone”, people would continue to mourn.

“But we will be here to support our students for many weeks and months to come,” Ms Jackson.

“The best plan comes from the heart,” the acting principal said. And that “in an amazingly short period of time, we had a full team here together.

“I mean, literally within an hour. We had a full team here together. Each person adopted a role. And again this morning, our whole staff were here, and like all Irish situations involving grief, we could have had an army here this morning, with all the generosity of our community.

“We are very closely following our critical incident plan. A lot of this is coming from the heart and from our instinct.”

Ms Jackson told how she had asked parents to protect their children from social media at this time after callous statements have been posted online.

“I suppose, first, we're very concerned as a senior management team and as a school would be (about) some of the less savoury comments that I have seen myself and my colleagues have seen on social media.

“This is a time to be at home safe with your family. And I think I would encourage all parents to perhaps remove their children's phones at the moment.

“I feel it would be terribly detrimental to their mental health at the moment to read some of the comments, some of the conjecture and some of the, you know, downright lies that have been written.

“This is an extremely personal, tragic situation. And I don't think it is for any social media commentary whatsoever.

“They were two beautiful young people, full of life, full of mischief, full of fun. They loved school, both of them, and we loved their presence in our school. They were very treasured members of our school community. They had a huge circle of friends.

“We, as a team, knew them very well to see on the corridor because they were two particularly pleasant and smiling youngsters, and their faces, I suppose, are imprinted on my brain but they were beautiful young people with a future in front of them that unfortunately has been cut short. And that is the real tragedy here.”

The two teenagers who survived the crash continue today to be treated at University College Hospital in Galway city for multiple injuries.

They are understood to face a long road to recovery but their families are hopeful.

All four teenagers were pupils at Presentation College.

Ms Jackson has urged parents of affected classmates of the pupils to keep a watchful eye over their children in the coming days as they grapple with the enormity the tragedy that has struck them.

From early yesterday, staff prepared a table of reflection with candles and flowers in the main reception area.

The school later posted photographs of a table of remembrance with photographs of Kirsty and Lukas, and the message, “The whole PCH community holds the family and friends of Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce in our thoughts and prayers. May their gentle souls rest in peace.”

Ms Jackson said the whole guidance team and members of the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) teams would be available as would the school chaplain and parish priest.

“We will be with them every step of the way and we will be guided by them,” she said.

“We will also stay in contact with their parents.”

It is understood the car the teens were travelling in belonged to a relative who was unaware it had been taken in the early hours of Monday.

A distraught relative of one of the deceased, who became worried after they realised they were missing from home, came upon the scene after emergency services arrived.

All day yesterday in the pouring rain and under the grey clouds, people arrived at the crash site to lay flowers, candles and Easter eggs.

Parish priest Fr Ray Flaherty told reporters the community would rally around the families, friends and the school as they came to terms with the deaths of the two teenagers and the serious injuries to the other two pupils.

“There is disbelief in the area. People are still shocked and there is great sadness,” he said.

“The school and the community will support the families and friends of these young people.”