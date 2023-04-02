Gsoc report into fatal garda shooting of George Nkencho due – but full report will not be made public

The Garda watchdog’s investigation into the fatal shooting of George Nkencho is “nearing endgame” — and a public announcement of its findings is expected soon.

Mr Nkencho (27) was shot dead in December 2020 on the porch of his home in Clonee, west Dublin, following a stand-off with gardaí, during which he refused to drop a knife.

In line with protocol, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was assigned to investigate the circumstances of his death.

Gsoc’s draft investigation report was submitted for external peer and legal review five months ago. It is understood that this process is nearing completion, and recommendations are due to be submitted to the watchdog’s three commissioners.

Several options will be available to Gsoc.

If it finds gardaí have no case to answer, it can recommend no further action be taken. It can send a file to the DPP, which could consider criminal charges. Or it can launch disciplinary proceedings against the individual officers.

The Gsoc report into the fatal shooting of the 27-year-old will not be published, though key findings will be made public.

“The investigation into the death of Mr George Nkencho is at an advanced stage. A draft investigative report has been prepared, and is currently under internal and external peer and legal review,” said a Gsoc spokesman.

“On foot of these reviews, Gsoc will consider any further action necessary before the report’s completion and submission to the Commission. At that juncture the investigation will be formally concluded, and the Commission will determine whether or not to refer it onward to the DPP.”

Publication of the report is not being considered.

“The report is not a public document. It is a statutory report for review by the Commission and, in the event that a decision is made to refer it onwards, by the DPP.

“GSOC will continue to liaise with the Nkencho family on developments and remains grateful for the Nkencho family’s ongoing engagement during what continues to be a very difficult time for them,” added the spokesman.

Some of George Nkencho’s siblings witnessed the shooting, as they were at the front door when an armed officer opened fire.

Moments before, Gloria Nkencho tried to tell gardaí she could help and that her brother had a mental illness. However, as officers tried to contain the potential for violence, she had to retreat inside. Mr Nkencho was fatally shot at 12.35pm.

Before the shooting, gardaí had tried to disarm him using a graduated policing response after he had allegedly attacked a shop worker at a Eurospar 23 minutes earlier.

Garda units arrived and followed him, repeatedly asking him to drop the knife. He refused and threatened officers when they tried to approach him. By the time he reached his house, two members of the Armed Support Unit were at the scene and took over.

Armed officers were unaware it was his home, and feared he could take the people inside hostage. He was pepper-sprayed and there were two attempts to Taser him.

Mr Nkencho continued to threaten officers. Gardaí then opened fire.