GSOC probe crash involving gardai and car suspected in shooting

TWO men have been hospitalised and a garda injured during a pursuit of a car suspected of involvement in a shooting in the capital.

The Garda Ombudsman is carrying out an examination into the road crash along the M50 motorway in west Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai were responding to reports of shots being fired at a house in the Heathfield area of Finglas at around 3am and took up pursuit of a Suzuki car.

A short time later, at the N4 junction of the M50, it’s understood the Suzuki attempted to ram a Garda vehicle but instead flipped itself.

The driver and a passenger of the Suzuki, two men from Dublin, have been hospitalised while a garda was also injured in the incident but did not require hospital treatment.

Sources said that investigators also recovered a firearm from the Suzuki.

A spokeswoman for the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) confirmed they are examining the collision involving a garda car and another vehicle this morning. The Garda watchdog received a referral at 4.45am.

GSOC investigators have also visited the scene this morning as part of their inquiries.

Gardai are continuing a separate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting earlier today.

Online Editors