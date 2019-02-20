GSOC launches probe into death of Regency investigator

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has begun an investigation into the death of a senior garda following the dramatic collapse of the Regency murder trial.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has begun an investigation into the death of a senior garda following the dramatic collapse of the Regency murder trial.

Det Supt Colm Fox, who led the investigation, was found dead in tragic circumstances at his office at Ballymun Garda Station in Dublin in February of last year.

His death was not treated as suspicious, but was referred by gardaí to the ombudsman in line with procedure.

However, a full scale investigation did not get underway at the time as the trial of Patrick Hutch for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016 had yet to conclude.

The case ended today after the State withdrew the charge against Mr Hutch and he was released.

In a statement, GSOC said it was aware of the ongoing trial at the time of Det Supt Fox’s death.

“GSOC has kept a watching brief while the court proceedings continued,” the statement said.

“In light of today’s decision of the DPP to enter a nolle prosequi in the trial, GSOC has moved from an examination under section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act to an investigation into the circumstances giving rise to the death of the late Det Supt Fox.”

The statement went on to say GSOC’s ability to conduct a proper oversight investigation would be dependent on the cooperation given to GSOC by the gardaí and other agencies.

“Given the limited resources of GSOC, considerable cooperation from all parties involved will be required for an effective investigation to take place,” the statement said.

“GSOC is conscious that behind the events which have given rise to this investigation, families and friends continue to mourn the deaths loved ones.”

Online Editors