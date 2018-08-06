GSOC launch investigation after 'man runs from crash scene' in Laois

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is investigating an incident in which a man apparently ran from a crash scene and fell down an embankment after gardai came to investigate a collision he was involved in.

The crash happened at around 2.30am on Monday morning on the M7 between junctions 17 and 18 close to Portlaoise in Co Laois.

It appears from initial investigations that a car being driven by a male driver, who was the sole occupant, was travelling northbound in the southbound carriageway of the M7.

The car then collided with the central median crash barrier.

Local sources say that when gardai arrived to investigate the crash the man tried to leave the scene and fell down an embankment.

The driver of the car was then taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

It was unclear if he sustained the injuries in the crash or the fall, or both.

The matter has been referred to GSOC because it was a situation where gardai were interacting with a member of the public when the latter part of the incident occured.

It is understood the vehicle which crashed was not being pursued by gardai at the time of the crash.

GSOC has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

“We have deployed a team of investigators to the scene who are examining the evidence and will not be able to comment until those investigations are complete,” said a GSOC spokeswoman.

