Gsoc investigation after man is shot by garda at checkpoint

  

Ralph Riegel

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and are trawling social media posts after a man was shot by an armed member of the Regional Support Unit (RSU) when a car allegedly failed to stop at a checkpoint in a Cork town. 

A man in his early 40s sustained a non-life threatening injury to his arm after an incident near the Spa Road in Mallow shortly before 9pm on Thursday.

The man - who is from Cork city - was in a black Volkswagen car which apparently failed to stop at a Garda checkpoint manned by uniformed officers and members of the armed RSU.