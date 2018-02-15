GSOC investigating crash outside school which left man (20s) dead and two people seriously injured

The Garda Ombudsman is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal road traffic collision in which a young man died.

The tragedy happened shortly after midnight on Thursday in Wexford Town and left a man in his 20s dead and another two people seriously injured.

Gardai have said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and careered into a barrier on the Whitemill Road at approximately 12.30am. Emergency services rushed to the scene but the young man was pronounced dead a short time later.

He is a father-of-two from the local area and has been described as an “extremely popular” person from a well-respected family in the community. The two male passengers were transferred to Wexford General Hospital and are said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Officers at Wexford Garda station are investigating the tragedy and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them. The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has launched a separate investigation into the tragedy.

The watchdog will examine if Gardai interacted with the vehicle in question prior to the fatal collision, but the specifics of the probe have not been disclosed. Local Sinn Fein councilor Tom Forde paid tribute to the young victim and expressed his sympathies with his family.

“I didn’t know (the victim) personally, but I knew the family- his father and brother.

“My thoughts are with them at this time.

“He was a very popular young lad in the area, and came from a very well-respected family. His father works with the local boxing club and they are very much involved with the local community. It’s a terrible tragedy,” Mr Forde said. A local woman who lives near the scene of the fatal collision said a loud bang woke her husband shortly after midnight, and described seeing a large number of emergency personnel attending the scene.

“The bang woke (my husband) up, he thought it was thunder. The lights from the emergency vehicles then woke me up, I looked out and saw the flashing lights. I thought ‘Oh God’. There were at least two ambulances, two fire engines and a number of ancillary cars around as well. The car went through the barrier, it was stuck in the wall,” the local woman said. The vehicle involved in the collision was removed from the scene this morning, and council workers from the local authority carried out work behind the Garda cordon as they cleared the debris from the road.

The wall of Kennedy Park National School, which the car crashed into, was also visibly damaged.

