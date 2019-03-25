The Garda Ombudsman is the investigating the circumstances leading up to the sudden death of a 40-year-old man in the Midlands over the weekend.

GSOC investigating circumstances of sudden death of man (40) in Midlands

Danny McCormack, a father-of-three from Raheen, Mullingar, died on Saturday evening after arriving at his home in a distressed state.

Earlier that day he had been arrested for public order offences by gardai after they were called to a disturbance at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, Westmeath.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has said it is investigating the interaction between the deceased and gardai prior to his death.

A spokeswoman said that the ombudsman was made aware of the incident by a Garda superintendent on Saturday night.

Danny McCormack had presented to the Mullingar Hospital that evening complaining of chest pains.

A member of staff later alerted gardai to the scene following an alleged disturbance involving Mr McCormack, and he was arrested for public order offences.

He was released from custody later that evening and made his way to his home in Raheen, Mullingar.

Family members reported him being in a distressed state and fell ill. An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

A garda spokesman said that local gardai made a referral to GSOC following the man’s death.

"Gardaí at Mullingar Co Westmeath (on Saturday evening) referred the death of a 40-year-old man to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

"The man who was taken from his home by ambulance to the Regional Hospital in Mullingar and pronounced dead at the hospital had earlier in the evening an interaction with Gardaí at a location in Mullingar.

"As this is now a Garda Síochána Ombudsman investigation we will be making no further comment," the garda spokesman said.

Online Editors