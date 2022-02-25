GSOC investigate after man dies following public order arrest

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has launched an investigation after a man died following his arrest for an alleged public order offence.

The man aged in his 40’s was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday night.

Senior sources that earlier that evening upon arrival at a Co Limerick garda station following his arrest, “he became unresponsive.”

Paramedics were called to the station and carried out emergency treatment on the man who was then transferred to hospital where he sadly died.

“The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is seeking assistance from the public in an investigation it is undertaking on foot of a referral received under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005,” GSOC said in a statement.

“GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who observed an encounter between a male in his 40s and members of the Gardaí on the street in Newcastlewest at around 5.50pm on the evening of 23 February 2022.

“GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured.

“Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.”

Gsoc pointed out that Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.