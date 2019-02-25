Gsoc drops its criminal investigation into Assistant Garda Commissioner Fintan Fanning

The Garda Ombudsman has dropped its criminal investigation into Assistant Garda Commissioner Fintan Fanning, Independent.ie can reveal.

The Garda Ombudsman has dropped its criminal investigation into Assistant Garda Commissioner Fintan Fanning, Independent.ie can reveal.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has also lifted the suspension he imposed on Mr Fanning when details of the investigation first emerged.

Mr Fanning took legal action against An Garda Siochana when he was suspended last month and insisted the allegations made against him were "outrageous and spurious".

The allegations stemmed from a protected disclosure made by a rank and file garda.

Today, at 5.30pm, the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) emailed Mr Fanning's solicitor to say their client was no longer the subject of a criminal investigation.

An hour later, at 6.30pm, Mr Fanning was informed that his suspension had been lifted following the outcome of Gsoc's review of the case.

The ombudsman said it will continue its criminal investigation into the allegations raised by an unnamed member of the force. It also said Mr Fanning is not precluded from being found in breach of Garda disciplinary rules as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Gsoc investigation centred on two allegations made in a protected disclosure about Mr Fanning and his dealings with the lower ranked member of the force.

The first relates to the junior garda's unsuccessful application to be promoted to an armed response unit. This incident has been the subject of an internal Garda investigation.

The second relates to an incident in a hotel involving the same garda, which was referred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The garda was suspended from the force while an investigation into an assault at the hotel was ongoing. However, following a full investigation, the DPP decided the garda had no case to answer and he was re-instated.

Online Editors