GSOC conducted review of IT systems after ‘potential vulnerability’ was found

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has announced it has “conducted a review” of its IT systems, after a “vulnerability” was found.

GSOC said in a statement: “The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) routinely reviews its IT security.

“As part of this process, we monitor alerts from Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and technology providers.

“In recent weeks, in swift response to a NCSC General Advisory, GSOC conducted a review of the relevant IT systems.

“This review identified a potential vulnerability and working with the NCSC and an independent IT specialist a full examination was conducted of GSOC’s systems.

“This examination has identified no breach or loss of GSOC information or data.

“The work with the NCSC continues. GSOC takes the issue of security extremely seriously and has processes in place to deal quickly with incidents like this.

“Finally, as required, the Data Protection Commission (DPC) has been notified of the incident.

“The assistance of the NCSC in ensuring the integrity of GSOC’s systems has been invaluable in this matter.”

GSOC, along with all other State bodies, regularly checks its IT systems and this has become even more vital since the HSE ransomware attack, earlier this year, which caused chaos within the health system.

The Irish Independent has contacted the Data Protection Commission for comment.