GSOC completes six-year criminal probe into 'disappearing money' at Templemore garda college

THE GARDA watchdog has completed a six-year criminal probe into financial irregularities at Templemore garda training college and has sent a file to the DPP.

The matter was referred to GSOC by then Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan in June 2017 following the identification of financial irregularities during an internal Garda Audit, and their subsequent discussion during hearings of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

An Garda Siochana also launched an internal investigation into the controversy six years ago.

One well-placed source familiar with the Templemore probe say it has the potential to be “one of the most serious controversies involving An Garda Siochana in recent history… It involves huge sums of money simply disappearing”.

In her evidence to PAC in 2017, then garda commissioner O’Sullivan said that she found out about financial issues at the college during a “brief meeting” over a cup of tea in July 2015.

This was contradicted by then Garda human resources boss John Barrett who told TDs that the July 2015 meeting lasted more than two hours.

Mr Barrett subsequently sent the PAC a dossier outlining his own review of the situation at Templemore.

In the documents Mr Barrett gave extensive details of his efforts to raise concerns about Templemore’s finances.

A separate report by the head of the Garda Internal Audit Section, Niall Kelly, was completed in March 2017. It showed a complex web of bank accounts with some used for purposes other than those for which they were intended.

That included buying gifts, spending on entertainment and sponsoring Garda clubs.

It uncovered widespread breaches of financial and standards in public office legislation which some deputies in the PAC described as “embezzlement”.

The former garda commissioner appointed Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll to review Niall Kelly’s report in 2017, and also referred the case to Gsoc, as a criminal probe.

The Garda watchdog has been investigating allegations that EU funds may have been diverted to a bank account in Dublin, the so-called “Cabra Account”, amid questions over what the money was used for. The allegations date back as far as 1999. The account was open for 11 years and contained, at its peak, €90,000.

The EU’s anti-fraud agency OLAF has also investigated the matter. OLAF previously told the PAC it could not provide information on the results of its investigation “so as not to prejudice any potential follow-up at national level”.

In a statement this afternoon, GSOC outlined how it “convened a multi-disciplinary, multi-agency team to conduct the investigation”.

This included five specialist officers attacked to the National Bureau of Garda Criminal Investigation (NBCI) and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), commonly known as the fraud squad.

“These officers were removed from the direction and control of Garda leadership, seconded to GSOC, and placed under the direct authority of GSOC’s Senior Investigator on this case,” according to the garda watchdog.

Two accountants, seconded from the Revenue Commissioners, with specialisms in fraud investigation, were also seconded to the probe.

Special legal experts, including review of the investigative case file, was also enlisted by GSOC.

The garda watchdog also engaged with European investigators, OLAF, as part of its long-running investigation.

“The GSOC investigation was further required to have regard to, and await the completion of, the separate investigation into the matter by the European Union Anti-Fraud Office, known as OLAF. Cross-jurisdictional engagement with OLAF, and with EU and Belgian authorities, was therefore a significant element in the conduct of this investigation.

“The investigation is now concluded, and a file has been sent to the DPP. The DPP is independent in its functions, pursuant to section 2(5) of the Prosecution of Offences Act, 1974. GSOC will therefore not be commenting further on the case at present,” added the statement from GSOC.

PAC has been outspoken about its concerns about how long the garda watchdog probe has taken.