Growing number of young people now see themselves as Northern Irish, new poll reveals

A growing number of young people identify as Northern Irish, according to a new poll.

The LucidTalk survey for the Belfast Telegraph also showed older people were more likely to consider themselves British.

It comes ahead of the publication of the findings of the 2021 Census. Its first results, published in May, put the Northern Ireland population at 1.903m.

The LucidTalk poll asked a range of people what nationality they classed themselves as, or what national group they consider themselves as belonging to.

Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, people born in Northern Ireland are free to identify as British, Irish, both or neither. They are also entitled to hold British and Irish citizenship and British and Irish passports.

Overall, 37% of respondents said they were British, compared to 30% who considered themselves Irish and 18% who said they were Northern Irish.

Some 9% said they were both British and Northern Irish, and 3% considered themselves Irish and Northern Irish.

The statistics showed significant disparities around age.

Some 50% of people aged 65 and over classed themselves as British, compared to just 14% of people aged 18 to 24.

For people aged between 25 and 44, the figure was 31%, while for 45 to 64-year-olds it was 61%.

A survey for the Belfast Telegraph last year found that 17% of respondents aged between 18 and 24 considered themselves British, while for people aged over 65 this figure was 51%, meaning a growing number of young people do not see themselves as British, while more older people do.

Of the people who classed themselves as Irish in the latest poll, the majority were aged between 18 and 24 (41%), compared to just 17% of people aged over 65.

Some 36% of people aged 25 to 44 considered themselves Irish, as did 29% of 45 to 64-year-olds.

Of the people who defined themselves as Northern Irish, almost a third (31%) — the largest group — were between 18 and 24.

Some 20% of people at pension age and above said they were Northern Irish, compared to 18% of 25 to 44-year-olds and 15% of 45 to 64-year-olds.

The Northern Irish designation had the widest gap between the sexes, with 22% of women defining their nationality this way, compared to 15% of men.

Of the people who classed themselves as British, 37% were women and 39% were men. For people identifying as Irish, the figures were 28% and 31%, respectively.

Some 8% of those who defined themselves as British and Northern Irish were women, compared to 10% of men.

Just 2% of people saw themselves as British and Irish, and 1% said they were of another European nationality, such as English or Scottish.

A Census is carried out every 10 years and participation is mandatory.

While the full results from the latest Census have yet to be published, it has been speculated that Catholics, or people from a Catholic background, will outnumber their Protestant counterparts for the first time.

The 2011 census put Northern Ireland’s population at 1,810,900. It found that Catholics, or people brought up in the Catholic religion accounted for 45.1% of the population, with 48.4% Protestant or from a Protestant background.

Census results relating to religious identity, national identity, passports held, country of birth and sexual orientation will be published later this year.