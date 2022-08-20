| 20.6°C Dublin

Growing number of young people now see themselves as Northern Irish, new poll reveals

18 to 24-year-olds more likely to see themselves as neither British nor Irish

A growing number of young people identify as Northern Irish, according to a new poll. Picture By: Aidan O'Reilly Expand

Andrew Madden

A growing number of young people identify as Northern Irish, according to a new poll.

The LucidTalk survey for the Belfast Telegraph also showed older people were more likely to consider themselves British.

