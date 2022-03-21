Growing number of short-term lets will force more private renters into homelessness, charity warns

A housing charity has warned that short-term lets are on the rise and now far outnumber suitable long-term housing options, increasing the risk of private renters becoming homeless.

Threshold said “multiple cases” have been discovered throughout the country where landlords are leasing out potential long-term rental properties such as houses and apartments as short-term stays for holidaymakers because they make more money.

This is despite regulations introduced in July 2019 that require homeowners in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) to apply to their local authority for planning permission to change the property use to short-term let, where such lets exceed 90 days in the year.

However, as most highly populated parts of the country are classed as RPZs, Threshold said it is “unlikely” that a change of property use permission would be granted.

Research carried out by Threshold on AirDNA - a data collection website for short-term rental properties - shows that in December 2021 there were just under 4,000 properties available for short-term let in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Meanwhile, just 757 properties were available to rent long-term last week.

Of these, only 164 properties cost below €1,500 per month to rent, which Threshold said is “either unaffordable, or would absorb a significant amount of earnings for prospective tenants”.

It found that one landlord on a short-term letting platform had a total of 18 property listings, 13 of which are in Dublin.

Separately, one three-bed house located in a south Dublin suburb is listed for €433 for a two-night stay, however only one three-bed home is listed for long-term rent on the Daft.ie property website in the area for €1,850 per month.

“In this case, just over one week in a month needs to be booked to collect the same income, compared to listing it as a long-term private property rental,” Threshold said.

In Galway, a landlord is offering over 20 short-term properties in the city and surrounding suburbs, with a three-bed apartment near the city centre costing €735 for a three-night stay. In comparison, the housing charity found the nearest property to the same location available for long-term rent is a one-bed apartment, costing €1,430 per month.

Threshold chief executive John-Mark McCafferty said it is troubling to see so many landlords advertising suitable long-term rental accommodation as short-term properties.

“We see a crisis situation, where current renters are frozen out of buying, and there is a major increase in termination notices – with tenants literally having almost no option of finding another home, which is causing the homelessness numbers to rise again,” he said.

“The lack of enforcement of the 2019 regulations, which restricts the use of long-term homes as holiday lets in the Rent Pressure Zones is not being enforced, from what we can see. This situation is certainly contributing even further to the major housing shortage across Ireland. Proper enforcement measures are needed to ensure these homes are brought back to the long-term rental market.”

A new short-term let registration system will be launched by Fáilte Ireland in 2023. The system will mean property owners must officially register the accommodation with the state tourism authority and it forms part of the government’s Housing For All plan, which was launched last September.

Mr McCafferty said anyone who is facing severe difficulties in accessing private rental accommodation or facing a termination of tenancy should contact Threshold for help and advice.

He added: “We listen, advise, and represent tenants with disputes at the residential tenancies board, and we work to do everything in our power to keep private renters in their homes. It is often the case that termination notices do not comply with the law, and that is something we can check too. We urge people experiencing these issues to get in touch with Threshold and avail of our free service.”