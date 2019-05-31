Grow house with drugs worth €900k found in mansion in Clare

A WOMAN in her 20s has been arrested after gardai discovered an industrial-sized cannabis grow house in a Victorican mansion in Clare.

More than 500 cannabis plants at various growth stages wre found at Tinarana House on the edge of Lough Derg, near Killaloe.

The woman was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by gardai in Ennis.

"The Clare Divisional Drugs Unit are being supported by local uniform and plainclothes Gardaí, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit," a spokesperson said.

"A significant grow house has been discovered with the evidence of the production of Cannabis at all stages (nursery, mature plants, dried plants). At this time, a large number of plants with an estimated street value of €900,000 pending analysis.

"A female (early 20s), non-Irish national, has been arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Ennis Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene at the house

"The search and investigations remain ongoing."

