Group calls for outdoor heated swimming pool in Dublin instead of €25m white-water-rafting facility 

A group is calling for an outdoor heated swimming pool to be built in Dublin City Centre instead of a controversial white water rafting facility.

An online petition to Dublin City Council has been started by a group called ‘George's Dock Lido Outdoor Swimming Pool’.

Almost 3,000 people have signed the petition which is aiming for 5,000 signatures.

"You may have heard about Dublin City Council’s proposal for a €25 million white-water-rafting facility located at George’s Dock,” the group said.

"We acknowledge that elite water-sport athletes and the fire brigade require facilities to train. But we believe that this space, in Dublin's inner city, is not the right location for this facility.

“Surely there is a better solution.

“We propose the conversion of the space at George’s Dock into a large, public, outdoor swimming facility, for all Dubliners, accessible to all abilities. George’s Dock is the perfect location for such a proposal.”

The group added that an outdoor pool would be an asset to Dublin as there are currently no publicly accessible, open-air swimming pools.

It also said that Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of utilising public spaces as meeting points and locations for exercise.

The white water rafting facility has been backed by Dublin City manager Owen Keegan who is a veteran kayaker and has competed 25 times in the Liffey Descent race.

However, Mr Keegan insists his paddling prowess is "irrelevant" to the Dublin City Council's pproposals to build the €25m centre at George's Dock in the north inner city.

The facility would offer white water rapids, canoe polo and water polo, and promises training facilities for canoeists and the elite slalom squad and for emergency services in water rescue.

The project was initially given the green light by Dublin City councillors in December 2019.

The proposed site is George’s Dock on the North quays, beside the IFSC, and the motion was passed by a majority of 37 votes to 19.

However, in March of this year the Government has refused to fund the controversial project proposed by Dublin City Council.

It is estimated the facility would cost €25.4m, according to the council, which had sought €19m from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund - noting it would be a major tourist draw.

However, Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien turned down the request for funding from the scheme, which is set aside for the rejuvenation of Irish cities and large towns.

Minister O’Brien said: “Any plans for the further advancement of this or any other proposed development for George’s Dock is a matter for Dublin City Council.”

This was in response to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, who said he would be “sceptical” of the project and suggested an outdoor swimming pool or lido could be more appropriate and more cost-effective.

He added: “If Dublin City Council can make the case that this is a national sporting necessity, then more power to them. It is back to the council and its councillors now to support it.”