Ground radar scans at Sean Ross Abbey identify ‘anomalies’ that could be mass graves of infants buried between 1930s and 1960s

Engineering firm finds underground ‘anomalies’ at the Co Tipperary mother and baby home site

Around 1,100 babies died at the home, which closed in 1969

An examination of land at one of the State’s most notorious mother and baby homes has identified underground “anomalies” which could be the mass graves of infants buried between the 1930s and 1960s.

The results of an analysis of lands at Sean Ross Abbey at Roscrea, Co Tipperary, has prompted calls for a re-evaluation of the site amid campaigners’ fears that mass burials there could prove to be on an even greater scale than at Tuam, Co Galway.

One campaign group, Bring Them Home (BTH), said the findings from the ground penetrating radar (GPR) scans were concerning – and even said the entire Tipperary site should be treated as a potential crime scene.

The anomalies were identified after an extensive analysis of the Sean Ross site by experts from TST Engineering, the same group that assisted with the examination of the Tuam site.

Several large anomalies were found during on-site surveys this summer.

TST director Simone Demurtas told radio station Tipp FM how the findings do not tally with the 2019 results of an examination of the Angel Plot at Sean Ross Abbey conducted at the behest of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Almost 1,100 babies died at Sean Ross Abbey over 40 years of operations until 1969. The 2019 examination of the site identified only 42 baby remains.

BTH believes the latest survey has identified potentially more graves – with some ground analysis indicating the possible presence of coffins.

Campaign groups and the engineering firm believe a more detailed investigation of the site was now warranted.

The examination of the site earlier this year was part-funded by campaign groups which, like counterparts in Tuam and in Bessborough, Cork, believe there are undiscovered burials of infants who died at mother and baby homes.

“There is a high chance that there are more coffins... but it is not easy to understand the anomalies because they are black and white images,” Mr Demurtas told the Tipp Today show.

“You need to take your interpretation and do your assumption at the end with all the background information, the GPR and whatever else you have and come to a conclusion.

“If it is not possible, [then] you need to do more investigation.”

Campaign groups said the latest survey was clear proof of the need for a more expansive and detailed investigation of the Sean Ross Abbey grounds.

BTH official Rachel Keogh said the group fear the burials at Roscrea could prove to be on an even greater scale than at Tuam.

About a tenth of the Angel Plot was examined four years ago and, in places, excavated as part of the work directed by the commission.

Ms Keogh said the entire area should now be treated as a potential crime scene – and a full examination must be ordered.

“It has to be handled very delicately but I just don’t think the Commission of Investigation should be allowed anywhere near this,” she said.

“They have completely undermined public trust with how they have handled the Commission of Investigation.

“They [survivors] have been retraumatised, blow after blow after blow. [It has been] devastating and then they seal the archives for 30 years?”

Ground-penetrating radar can identify areas of historic soil disturbance which can be attributed to archaeological remains, historic building or farming work and even drainage systems. But it can also indicate the presence of historic burial sites, particularly if the burials were large scale and coffins were used.

Sean Ross Abbey ranked alongside Bessborough in Cork and Tuam in Galway as among the most notorious mother and baby homes in Ireland.

Bessborough and Sean Ross Abbey were also the focus of controversial Irish vaccine trials and allegations of arranged adoptions to the US.

Research by historian Michael Dwyer revealed that 2,051 children drawn from the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary facilities at Bessborough and Sean Ross Abbey in Tipperary were part of the secret vaccine trials almost 70 years ago.

Of the more than 900 babies who died at Bessborough or in Cork hospitals, having been transferred from the mother and baby home over the course of seven decades, less than 70 have known burial sites.

A full excavation programme has been sanctioned for the Tuam mother and baby home site with the work described as one of the most complex and challenging forensic recovery operations in state history.

Tuam made global headlines with the revelation that a large number of infants who died at the home were buried in a sewage tank.