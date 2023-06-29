Ground-breaking report on farmers and climate change missing from event held to launch it

A potentially ground-breaking report compiled for the Government on climate action and farming is being withheld from the conference organised to launch it.

The report from the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) was due to be unveiled by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan on Friday morning.

The ‘Just Transition in Agriculture and Land Use’ report addresses the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in farming while supporting farmers through the changes this will require.

Rows have raged within and outside the Dáil recently over these issues.

NESC said the conference, taking place in Dublin’s Convention Centre, would go ahead as planned and the invited speakers would talk as arranged, but without the report being made public.

“Due to unexpected delays, the report has not been finalised at Cabinet and NESC were therefore unable to meet the timelines,” a spokesperson said.

“However, they do hope it will be approved in the next two weeks and will inform you promptly once it has been.”

It is not clear how the “unexpected delays” arose.

NESC was directed by the Government to undertake the research in March 2022 and it announced the conference details and publication date last April.

Some of those who participated in the research and those due to speak at the event have already received copies of the report.

All NESC reports must be noted by Cabinet before being made public and it is believed this report was either accidentally left off the agenda at this week’s meeting or set aside because the agenda was too full.

Friends of the Earth Ireland chief executive Oisín Coghlan said it was disappointing that NESC had not been authorised to publish what was expected to be a landmark report.

“It makes it look like just transition is an afterthought for this government,” he said.

“I accept it was probably a cock-up rather than a conspiracy to delay it, but it is disrespectful to the painstaking work that NESC staff and council members did to build a working consensus on a way forward.”

The research had input from farming bodies, including the Irish Farmers Association; Bord Bia, Teagasc, the Environmental Protection Agency, Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Social Justice Ireland, business groupings, academics from five universities and senior officials from four government departments.

Workshops were held with farmers last year to gather their views and the final report was submitted to the NESC council in March this year.

Friends of the Earth and trade unions have called on the Government repeatedly to set up the long-promised Just Transition Commission and Mr Coghlan said further delay was unacceptable.

“The best way for the Government to make amends for dropping the ball this week is to move swiftly now to restore trust by establishing a commission,” he said.

A spokesperson for Minister Eamon Ryan said he would speak about the report as a “forthcoming publication” rather than a published document at Friday’s event but otherwise his address would remain the same.

“The other panellists will also be discussing the issues. The conversation will still be around what’s in the report,” the spokesperson said.