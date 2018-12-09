A 45-year-old man who was last seen at his wedding reception on Saturday night has been located 'safe and well' by gardai.

Groom 'missing' from Kildare since Saturday night located safe and well

Stephen Warren, who is originally from Rathfarnham, Dublin, had been last seen at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare at around 12.30am on Sunday.

Family members had been concerned for his welfare.

"Stephen Warren has been located safe and well today, Monday 10th December 2018," a garda press officer said.

"No further action is required. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in this appeal."

Online Editors