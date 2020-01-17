Grieving mother who lost son Brooklyn (11) enters run to help charity for the homeless
A mother whose 11-year-old son was killed only 10 weeks after they had emerged from a period of homelessness, has dedicated herself to helping others struggling with the loss of a child or homelessness.
In her first interview since the horrific death of her son Brooklyn Colbert last November, Sonia Aylmer from Limerick said she would like to be involved in setting up a group to help people cope with the death of a child.
She revealed she is training to participate in the annual Great Limerick Run, which takes place in May, in an effort to raise awareness about the Novas charity, which helps people who have become homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.
"Myself and Brooklyn were in our home for five years and we became homeless as our landlord wanted to move back in [to the property]. That was about two years ago. We were fighting to stay in our home as long as we could.
"I got in touch with Novas and they put me in the right direction, they were very good to us," Ms Aylmer said.
She and Brooklyn, who were "inseparable", lived in a hotel room for about two months until last October, when they eventually secured a house.
However, before they moved into their dream home, tragedy struck when Brooklyn's body was found in a house in the city on November 3.
"We were in the hotel for about eight weeks and Novas helped us with our washing and provided tokens for the launderette. They gave us vouchers to get our dinner cheaper in Our Lady of Lourdes community centre.
"At the time we were made homeless we didn't know where to turn to. It was a blessing I had Novas, and since Brooklyn passed, they have been a massive help to me.
"That's why I'm so passionate about giving back to them. I know Brooklyn would love to give back and to do something for Novas. He wasn't embarrassed that he was homeless, he was very grounded, very happy."
Brooklyn was one of more than 1,000 children supported by Novas in 2018.
Julie McKenna of Novas said: "We are so thankful and very privileged to know Sonia, and to have known Brooklyn and worked with him.
"He was a kid with a spark about him and he left an impact and a memory wherever he went."
She said Novas was "humbled" Ms Aylmer wanted to highlight the charity's services "despite everything she is experiencing, and, that she wants Brooklyn's memory to live on through giving back to Novas".
Ms Aylmer said she has hope she can learn to cope with her heartbreaking loss, but she would also like to help others who have gone and will go through similar experiences.
She said prayer had sustained her faith that Brooklyn's spirit remains close to her.
"I go to church most days to talk to Brooklyn and light a candle. We used to light candles in the church, it was a thing we did," she said.
Irish Independent