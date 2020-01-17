Grieving mother who lost son Brooklyn (11) enters run to help charity for the homeless

A mother whose 11-year-old son was killed only 10 weeks after they had emerged from a period of homelessness, has dedicated herself to helping others struggling with the loss of a child or homelessness.

In her first interview since the horrific death of her son Brooklyn Colbert last November, Sonia Aylmer from Limerick said she would like to be involved in setting up a group to help people cope with the death of a child.

She revealed she is training to participate in the annual Great Limerick Run, which takes place in May, in an effort to raise awareness about the Novas charity, which helps people who have become homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.

"Myself and Brooklyn were in our home for five years and we became homeless as our landlord wanted to move back in [to the property]. That was about two years ago. We were fighting to stay in our home as long as we could.

