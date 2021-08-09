Grieving mother ‘needs love, support and strength’ after death of little girl Ali Maguire (2)

The aunt of a toddler who died from head injuries at the weekend has made an emotional plea for “love, support and strength” for her grieving sister.

Police tape still surrounds the bungalow where Jade Maguire was living with her two children.

A man who is understood to be known to the family was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

On Sunday, police said a 24-year-old woman had also been arrested, on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child, and child cruelty. The woman was in police custody on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, police were granted an extension by a judge to question the man for a further 36 hours. A PSNI spokesperson said detectives “investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl on Friday, August 6, have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder”.

Toddler Ali Jayden, known by her mother affectionately as AJ, suffered catastrophic head injuries. Paramedics were called to the scene on Friday, and the little girl was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

According to locals, Ali’s mum, who is originally from Dublin, had left her daughter and six-month-old son with the man while she went shopping for baby supplies.

While she was away, a 999 call was made and paramedics attended the property on Park Avenue.

It was initially claimed that AJ had suffered a fall and banged her head on a fireplace. She was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

After an initial medical examination police launched a murder inquiry, arresting the male who had been left in charge of the child.

Originally from the Finglas area of Dublin, the young mum and her two children, Ali and her son known as DJ, had been living in a bungalow in a cul de sac around four miles outside Dungannon for less than a year.

The rural area, close to Moygashel, is surrounded by fields, lakes and large private homes.

The small development where Jade and her two children were living is mainly occupied by elderly residents.

All knew the young family to say hello in passing, but knew little else about them.

One neighbour said Jade moved into the street about seven months ago, and the first they knew of the tragedy was when the ambulance arrived to treat the injured child on Friday. There were no warning signs that there was anything untoward in the home.

Expand Close -A forensics expert at the scene yesterday in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where she was found injured. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp -A forensics expert at the scene yesterday in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where she was found injured. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

The man arrested was not known to any of the neighbours locally. Police on Sunday remained at the scene which was cordoned off with police tape. A second property in the Co Tyrone town was also visited by the PSNI.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the cause of the little girl’s death.

The curtains of the property remain closed on Sunday.

Shocked members of the local community left flowers and cuddly toys at the garden fence of the house and prayers were said in local churches for the family of the little girl.

One elderly neighbour said he had lived in the street for more than 40 years and had never known a tragedy like it. “This is a quiet place, a quiet street, we’re all just in shock,” he said.

Among the tributes was an ornament of a weeping angel and a teddy from the Disney movie Finding Nemo, which was said to be one of AJ’s favourite films.

Detectives were seen carrying out house-to-house inquiries as uniformed officers stood guard at the front door of the crime scene.

Miss Maguire’s sister Stacey Dempsey, paid an emotional tribute to the fair-haired toddler on social media. “I can’t believe I am writing this, Lord please give my sister all the love, support and strength she needs.

“Rest in paradise baby girl, my beautiful niece, too good for this earth Ali Jayden, forever 2”.

Her grandfather Jerry Maguire, who lives in Finglas in Dublin, called the little girl his “pride and joy”.

Posting pictures of the child in happier times, he said: “Fly high baby girl, granda will miss you and love you loads. Look after your mum’s brother and sister.”

On Sunday, he thanked all those who had sent messages of support to the family.

“On behalf of my daughter Jade Maguire and family we would like to say thanks for all your kind messages and support. I ask that my daughter be given privacy at this time to be left to grief (sic) for her child,” the heartbroken grandfather said.

Friends say the two children were Miss Maguire’s world and that she had tried to start again by moving from her native Dublin to rural Northern Ireland to give her children a better quality of life away from the city.

Local MP Michelle Gildernew said the community was in “shock at the news”. “My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy,” the Sinn Féin MP added.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “The child was admitted to hospital (Friday, August 6) after Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon. The child later died in hospital.

“As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder. A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the child’s death. Our thoughts are with the child’s family, which is being supported by Family Liaison Officers.”