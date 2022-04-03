Grieving father Andrew McGinley’s heartbreaking Twitter post as he fills in Census form alone

GRIEVING father Andrew McGinley posted a heartbreaking image of a 'very lonely Census form' as he admitted the process had left him emotionally spent.

His three children Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley were killed at their home in January 2020 by their mother, Deirdre Morley, who in May of last year was found not guilty of their murders by reason of insanity.

Mr McGinley today posted an image on Twitter of the familiar green form that has been sent out to every household in the country ahead of Census night 2022.

Under the heading of 'persons present in the household' it simply says ‘Andrew McGinley' in block capitals.

Mr McGinley made the image public on the Conor's Clips account, which was set up in honour of his eldest son, who always wanted to have his own YouTube channel. He also founded the charities As Darragh Did and Snowman for Carla for his other two children.

He wrote on Twitter today that it was "a very lonely Census form” that he was filling in.

He later added: “I’ve gotten through birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas … but it ends up being Census Day that floors me and beats the crap out of me.

“Tomorrow is another day though and I will celebrate the lives of Conor, Darragh & Carla and remind you all again of their magnificence.”

Mr McGinley previously spoke to the Irish Independent about the pain of marking landmark dates without his children at his side.

“One of the hardest things you will ever do is stand at your children’s grave on Christmas morning,” Mr McGinley said.

“It’s the projects in memory of the kids that keep me going."