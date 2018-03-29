Grenade found in box of antiques donated to south Dublin charity shop
The Army Bomb Disposal Unit has been called to a St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Terenure, south Dublin this afternoon after a donor handed in a box of antiques that contained a grenade.
It’s understood that the device is not viable, however the bomb disposal unit is examining the weapon to ensure it is safe.
A source said the weapon was found in a box that was turned into the shop by an elderly donor.
Independent.ie has contacted the charity shop for comment.
Online Editors