Grenade found in box of antiques donated to south Dublin charity shop

The Amry Bomb Disposal Unit attended the scene. Stock photo
Allison Bray

The Army Bomb Disposal Unit has been called to a St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Terenure, south Dublin this afternoon after a donor handed in a box of antiques that contained a grenade.

It’s understood that the device is not viable, however the bomb disposal unit is examining the weapon to ensure it is safe.

A source said the weapon was found in a box that was turned into the shop by an elderly donor.

Independent.ie has contacted the charity shop for comment.

