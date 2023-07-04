Greig Oliver paragliding tragedy: Munster coach’s chute ‘hit rocks and went into water’ after two pilots collided in the air

Munster rugby coach Greig Oliver, who died in a tragic paragliding accident in South Africa, had paid £60 for the 15-minute glide down to the beach below from Signal Hill.

Fellow parents who were out supporting Ireland in the Under 20’s World Rugby Championships had also joined the father-of-two for the short flight.

Half a dozen paragliding companies share a runway at the top of Signal Hill where thrill-seekers are strapped to a pilot and glide down to the promenade below at Sea Point.

The former Scottish scrum half had previously been taken from his hotel by coach to the car park at Signal Hill where the party had pre-booked an afternoon flight from 4pm in perfect weather conditions.

The short flight gives the tandem passenger perfect views across Cape Town and to Table Mountain and Robben Island beyond but tragedy happened when two pilots collided.

A former paraglider pilot, who wished not to be named, said: “One of the two pilots had to release his main and deploy his reserve but unfortunately the tandem rider was killed.

“It is understood he hit the rocks and went into the water and had a heavy amount of the chute and harness still attached to him which had to be released by rescue swimmers.

“He appeared dead and CPR was used for some time by paramedics but he could not be saved.

“Accidents do happen off Lions Head and the rump of the lion Signal Hill and a German solo pilot was killed in January this year but for pilots to hit each other is very rare indeed.

“The South African Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association have their own experts who will investigate what went wrong and will speak to both pilots about what had occurred.”

Signal Hill is from where during the 18th and 19th centuries naval signal flags were flown to communicate with shipping in the bay and to warn the British castle of any enemy ships before radio.

Each day the Noon Gun is fired which is a large cannon which back in the day was used by sailors to set the exact time on their chronometers for navigation and the tradition is continued today.

A minute's silence will take place when Ireland Under 20s are due to play Fiji at the Dannie Craven stadium in Stellenbosch this afternoon, and at all the other championship fixtures.

Greig’s son Jack was due to start on the bench today as reserve scrum half for Ireland but whether he plays has been left by the team coach for him to decide.

Greig's wife Fiona is also out in Cape Town, having made the trip to cheer on Jack in the tournament.

An IRFU statement last night said: “The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Munster Rugby Elite Performance Officer Greig Oliver following an accident in South Africa on Monday.

“A former Scotland international, Greig was steeped in Munster Rugby in recent years and held a number of coaching roles with Garryowen, Munster ‘A’ and more recently as Elite Performance Officer, a role he held since 2011.

“He was also assistant coach of the Ireland U20 side between 2011-14. Greig was the father of Ireland U20 scrum-half Jack, whom he was supporting in South Africa alongside his family.”

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts added: “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan also paid tribute to the former international scrum-half.

He said: “On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

“We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

“Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

“He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping field. May he rest in peace.”

In a statement, Munster Rugby said Mr Oliver was a “devoted family man” who was hugely proud of his children’s sporting achievements.

The international governing body for rugby union described Mr Oliver as a “talented coach” who will be “deeply missed by all who knew him.”