Green TD calls for €25 weekly increase in social welfare rates in Budget

A Green Party TD has called for a €25 weekly increase in social welfare rates in the Budget as Coalition backbenchers continue putting pressure on the heads of Government for significant hikes to the dole and pension.

On Monday, Social Justice Ireland's policy brief for the Budget found that welfare rates must increase by €25 in Budget 2024, and the Government must commit to benchmarking social welfare rates to average weekly earnings

It comes after former ministers in Fianna Fáil have called for increase of at least €15 to €20 to the State pension, with many TDs both in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael calling for double digit increases.

Under budget 2023, the weekly pension and social welfare rates were increased by €12 and it is expected they will be hiked by at least €10 this year.

“Last year, we should have raised welfare by €20 and we were €8 short of that. And this year, it should be €25,” Neasa Hourigan told RTÉ’s Upfront programme.

She said the “concern” for the Green Party is the “tone” of the op-ed by three junior FG ministers, published in last week’s Irish Independent, which called for a €1,000 tax cut for middle Ireland in the Budget.

“It is 1970s-era auction politics,” she said.

Ms Hourigan said indexing of tax should go with indexing of welfare and that there is “not one mention” by Fine Gael of welfare.

“It’s kind of demoralising to hear Fine Gael reaching out to that middle group and then choosing to exclude that group that are receiving welfare payments, knowing that the original proposal that the Tax and Welfare Commission we do urgently, included that welfare group.”

Former ministers in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are united in lobbying for substantial increases in the weekly pension in Budget 2024.

Fianna Fáil TDs Willie O’Dea and John McGuinness, both former ministers, called for increases to the weekly pension of €15-€20 a week, while former Fine Gael ministers also backed moves for double-digit increases to the current rate of €265 per week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed in the Dáil the pension would be increased.

The pension was increased by €12 in last year’s Budget but projected surpluses of €26bn this year and next have heightened expectations of an even bigger hike this year.