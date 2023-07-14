‘Green shoots of change’ – climate action scale-up vowed as dip in emissions falls short

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said climate action will be scaled up and speeded up as latest emissions figures show only a minor improvement.

He was responding to the emissions inventory published by the Environmental Protection Agency which shows the volume of greenhouse gas (GHG) emitted last year fell by 1.9pc.

While the reduction was welcomed, climate scientists, advisors and NGOs said it was far short of what was required by law and by a climate that has been causing chaos through its extreme weather impacts of late.

“It is a relief to see that Ireland’s climate changing pollution fell in 2022 but it was only a dip and not yet the dramatic reductions we need to see,” said Oisín Coghlan of Friends of the Earth.

He pointed out that some of the factors behind the fall were temporary so there was no guarantee that one year’s reduction would become a trend.

“The reductions in agriculture and home heating pollution were largely driven by rising fertiliser and fossil fuel prices as a result of war in Ukraine,” he said.

“The Government needs to take steps to actively ensure those reductions are locked in, rather than rebounding as prices ease.”

He described the 6pc rise in transport emissions, the worst performing sector, as “horrifying”.

Marie Donnelly, chair of Climate Change Advisory Council, also expressed concern at the temporary nature of the factors at play.

“We are not on track to achieve our emissions targets,” she said.

She also highlighted the continued rise in transport emissions as a worry.

“Investment and support is needed now, to incentivise a switch to public transport and an uplift in active travel.”

Stop Climate Chaos Coalition (SCC) coordinator Sadhbh O’Neill said the overall emissions reduction masked a worrying increase in the use of gas in power generation.

While use of coal, oil and peat fell, almost 13pc more gas was used which was the highest amount since 2010.

At University College Cork, Professor Hannah Daly stressed that the 1.9pc reduction was far below the 5-6pc that was required to keep legally binding targets in sight.

Failure to achieve that level of reduction meant only sustained annual cuts of 12.4pc over the next few years would make the targets a realistic goal.

Minister Ryan said the 2022 reduction displayed “important green shoots of change”.

“We do need to see our emissions fall at an even faster rate but this decrease remains a significant achievement given our expanding economy and our growing population,” he said.

“We will continue to revise our climate plans to ensure that we scale up and speed up our actions.”

Professor Brian Ó Gallachóir of UCC, said, however, that accelerating climate action alone would not suffice as it was being outpaced by economic growth and increasing consumption.

“The drivers of emissions growth are stronger than the drivers of emissions reduction.

“This means we need to seriously question how and why we prioritise economic growth above all and this discussion will be challenging from both a political and societal perspective."