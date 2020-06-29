Green Party's Hazel Chu elected Lord Mayor of Dublin

Green Party Chairperson and Dublin City Councillor Hazel Chu has been elected Lord Mayor of Dublin.

Councillor Chu is the first mayor to be from immigrant parents and will be the 352nd Lord Mayor of Dublin.

She is the ninth woman and will take the reigns from Fianna Fáil’s Tom Brabazon, who took over in February after the previous Lord Mayor, Paul McAuliffe, was elected to Dáil Eireann.

Councillor Chu was born and raised in Dublin’s Firhouse and her parents are from Hong Kong. She studied Politics and History in UCD before going on to train as a barrister at Kings Inns.

She was elected as Councillor in 2019, when she ran for the Pembroke Ward.

She currently still holds the title of largest percentage of first preference vote in a local election for a first-time candidate.

Per the Dublin Agreement among Dublin City Councillors, since local elections took place last year, Fianna Fáil had a Lord Mayor for the first year and the Green Party will have a mayor for the second.

Her partner is Green Party TD Patrick Costello and they have one daughter together.

Speaking after being elected as Lord Mayor, she said that she will aim to promote the capital as a city that embraces diversity.

“One of my main priorities as the new Lord Mayor will be to promote Dublin as a vibrant, inclusive city that embraces diversity at all levels of society. It is well documented over the past two decades that modern Ireland is now more diverse than ever,” she said.

“Dublin is a beautiful city full of culture with a wonderful mixture of accents, languages, and backgrounds. However, we have a lot of work to do to ensure these voices are represented at national level. Unfortunately, only 22.5pc of Dáil Éireann and only four of 14 senior positions at cabinet are women. Men significantly outnumber women in local government, with more than three quarters of candidates elected in 2019 being male.

“We also don’t see nearly enough people from various backgrounds and cultures running for political office which fails to reflect the many voices in our communities and how they experience Irish society."

She said that she wants to see more women in politics.

“As the ninth woman to be voted in as Lord Mayor, I want to encourage more women to put themselves forward for politics and positions of leadership so that we can build a stronger, more reflective society which benefits us all.

“It is more important than ever that a diverse range of voices are represented on a national level. I look forward to working with the other Councillors cross-party to highlight these issues and to help deliver a changeable agenda for our wonderful city,” added Councillor Chu.

