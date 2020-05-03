Green Party enters into government formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

The Green Party has decided to enter into government formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

After weeks of deliberations, the party finally agreed to officially engage with the two parties on how to form the next government.

Expand Close Green drive: Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Green drive: Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The party has been racked with internal turmoil over the decision to enter into talks but finally found agreement after a teleconference call this afternoon.

The Greens have been meeting every day via video link to discuss entering government talks after they were presented with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s policy framework document.

They responded with a detailed list of 17 questions relating to climate change and other key Green issues such as ending direct provision.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael agreed with the majority of their demands but were reluctant to sign up to a 7pc per year reduction in carbon emissions.

Over the weekend, the Greens sought more information from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael before agreeing to talks.

In a statement, the Green Party said they are “conscious of the huge challenges” facing the next Government in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

“The party will now work with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to develop a deal that respects our mandate with a view to presenting that agreement to Green Party members for approval,” it added.

The party said a programme for government will require support of two-thirds of the Green Party voting membership.

“Any proposal must be transformative on climate action and commit to strong progress towards a more sustainable and fairer society,” it said.

“If this is not the case Green Party representatives will withdraw from negotiations and pursue their mandate in opposition and work to hold the government to account.

“The Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan will now seek a meeting with the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leadership to start the process,” it added.

Online Editors