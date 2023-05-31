Green Party digs heels in over garda body cams amid ongoing Coalition dispute over facial recognition

The Green Party has dug its heels in over a deepening row within the Coalition over garda use of body cams and facial recognition technology (FRT).

Despite Minister Harris bringing in a “compromise paper” after Eamon Ryan initially rejected his proposals on FRT, the Greens have insisted the party is “not supportive” of Minister Harris' amendments to the body cam laws to allow for FRT.

A spokesperson for the party said it is “not ruling out” a “limited form” of FRT, but warned that there would be “enormous consequences”.

“While we are not ruling out the introduction of a limited form of FRT, we believe that the introduction of any form of artificial intelligence could have such enormous consequences that the Government should proceed with caution.”

They said a standalone piece of law on FRT, instead of it being included as an amendment to the existing body cam legislation, could be scrutinised in-depth by a committee where experts are invited in.

“Such a move would allow the existing bodycam legislation to proceed as originally intended while avoiding taking a rushed approach towards the extremely sensitive area of FRT,” the spokesperson added.

It comes after outgoing Justice Minister Simon Harris said earlier today that gardaí “cannot wait any longer” for body cams and the Cabinet needs to make a decision now.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has continued to block plans to give gardaí powers to use facial-recognition technology (FRT) as part of new body camera legislation – despite being presented with a fresh proposal by Minister Harris earlier this month.

In his last day as Justice Minister before Helen McEntee returns from maternity leave tomorrow, Minister Harris said body worn cameras are hugely important in protecting gardaí and serious questions would be raised if a government decision on the issue is not made within weeks.

“I think the Greens had legitimate points around some issues around the use of live FRT and the idea that that deserves more time and maybe should look at a European context. I’ve no issue with that.

“I think they wanted to probe in relation to issues around safeguards. Absolutely right and proper. But there are some key issues you can’t compromise on when you are the Minister for Justice.”

He said he got a letter from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris which said that without this technology, the job of the Gardaí can be “impeded”.

“It would be a very foolish Minister for Justice who didn’t take that extraordinarily seriously,” he said.

“I am not suggesting today there is agreement. There is not. There is a compromise paper now and I think with intense work in the coming weeks, agreement can be reached.”

Mr Harris had hoped to bring about the use of FRT by way of tabling amendments to the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 before he left office this week.

Mr Harris insists FRT is a critical component of the plan for gardaí to wear body cameras and that An Garda Síochána already lags behind police forces in other EU jurisdictions. Gardaí also believe the lack of FRT is affecting its ability to engage in international investigations, including into organised crime.

Proponents of its use argue that the technology is already being used by Europol and Interpol. Eighteen EU member states either have it or are proposing to start using it.

Eamon Ryan and the Green Party have civil liberties concerns over FRT and want standalone legislation for it rather than an amendment to an existing bill.

The Green Party stalled initial proposals and Minister Harris has now put forward a “compromise paper” within Government which, it was hoped would address Greens’ concerns – but there is still no agreement at leader level.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are supportive of his plans.

Speaking today, Mr Harris said the Cabinet now needs to make a decision.

He said gardaí “cannot wait any longer” for body cams.

“That decision has to come to Cabinet. The paper has now been tabled and it’s a matter for leaders to decide. But I see absolutely no reason why this can’t be decided within weeks and I think if there was a failure to move on this within weeks, then I think that would raise very serious questions about how we’re protecting gardaí in this country and how we’re tackling serious crime.”