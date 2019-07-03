Green light to 'millionaire' pads at picturesque harbour has locals in shock

Locals have spoken of their "shock and outrage" after a controversial housing development at a picturesque Dublin harbour got the green light from planners.

The development at Bulloch Harbour in Dalkey consists of three luxury villas, two apartments, a cafe and a number of other buildings.

The plans, from developers Bartra, has been granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanala.

Elite

However, local TD Richard Boyd Barrett spoke of his anger at the move, saying it would turn a unique public amenity into an "elite" private area.

He said part of the seafront would effectively be privatised and used as the front gardens for the three-storey villas.

"The plan for three 412sqm three-storey mansions with roof gardens that front out on to the rocks will turn this beautiful public amenity harbour into an elite residential area," said the TD.

"Bulloch is used by local fishermen, all sorts of marine leisure and people of all ages as a public amenity. The rocks to the rear of the harbour are used for swimming off.

"All of this, along with the residents of the harbour itself, make for a very unique place in South Co Dublin. The whole nature of the harbour will be destroyed by this development," he said.

He predicted the villas and apartments would have "asking prices in the millions".

"It is utterly incomprehensible to me that plans to build on the piece of seafront that gets washed over by waves whenever there is a high sea have been given the go-ahead," he said.

"At a time when protecting the environment is at the forefront of all our minds, it seems utterly bizarre any developer could be allowed to build on such a site."

It was the second time Bartra had put plans for the site before An Bord Pleanala. A previous proposal for 10 apartments as well as the villas was refused.

