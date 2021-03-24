Green light given to Ireland’s tallest building in Cork after numerous appeals unsuccessful 

The development will be located at the old Port of Cork site on Custom House Quay.

Redevelopment plans for what will include Ireland’s tallest building will go ahead after numerous appeals against the project were unsuccessful.

An Bórd Pleanála have approved the 34-storey complex at Cork’s Custom House Quays port site after Cork City Council granted permission to the €140m regeneration project last October.

The mixed-use development project will include a hotel, retail space and substantial maritime heritage attraction.

When built, the 34-storey, 140-metre tower will become Ireland's tallest building - eclipsing the current tallest structure on the island in Belfast, the Obel Tower, which is 88 metres high.

An Taisce Corcaigh and the Irish Georgian Society were among those who had launched appeals against the project but An Bórd Pleanála has now cleared the way for the major project to begin.

Tower Holdings said the project was a vote of confidence in Cork and Ireland's post Covid-19 future.

“We are delighted with this decision from Cork City Council and look forward to the final grant," a Tower HG spokesperson said.

The development design has been hailed as cutting-edge which offers modern, spacious facilities while respecting the history and heritage of the site involved.

"We engaged closely with Cork City Council throughout the design process to ensure we satisfied all their requirements, particularly in relation to the conservation and integration approach towards the existing historical buildings.

“We have to now fully examine all the planning conditions and certain points of detail to establish their effect on the scheme. Brighter times lie ahead for Cork, and this development will lie at the very heart of them.”

This comes days after the announcement that Cork Docklands will receive €350m investment from the State to boost the local economic and business outlook.

