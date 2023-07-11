Green light for tender to build new national maternity hospital at St Vincent’s site

The green light has been given to go to tender for construction of the new National Maternity Hospital on the site of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Cabinet today approved the business case for the facility which will move from its outdated building in Holles Street. It allows the HSE to go ahead with sending out a tender to build the new 244-bed maternity hospital.

The procurement process will take 18 to 21 months.

It follows long-running controversy over issues including claims that the ethos of the religious order the Sisters of Charity, who previously owned the land, would influence the running of the new hospital. Concerns were also raised around whether the State will own the land on which it is built.

A majority of doctors in the hospital rejected claims of religious influence. The minister insisted it would be a voluntary, “fully secular “ hospital. The State will own the land for the next 299 years.

The minister said: “I welcome the approval of Cabinet today for this important milestone towards the delivery of the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

“The new National Maternity Hospital will be the biggest and most important investment in women’s healthcare in Ireland in decades.

“The quality of care delivered at the existing NMH at Holles Street is of the highest standard but is currently limited by infrastructural constraints. The new NMH is designed to be aligned with leading international standards which will result in improved patient and family experiences.

“Co-location of the NMH with St Vincent’s at Elm Park will enable greater and more direct access to a wide range of critical care and specialist medical services, reducing risk for both the mother and the newborn baby.”

He said the HSE is ready to go to tender on this project in the coming weeks.

Once a successful bidder has been identified the Minister for Health will return to Cabinet to seek approval for the signing of contracts and to enable the project to proceed to the main construction phase.

“This will not just be a replacement of the existing National Maternity Hospital but will offer almost 50pc more in-patient and day case beds and provide additional capacity to manage national unmet need for women’s health services,” the minister said.

“The contemporary design of the new NMH provides flexibility to allow for the delivery of clinical services and to adapt to both expected and unforeseen change into the future.”

In a statement, the Department of Health said the project will proceed to the tendering stage for the main works in line with EU and national requirements.

The procurement process will run in parallel to further enabling works on the SVUH campus. The enabling works will clear the site by decanting existing St Vincent’s buildings to further de-risk the main works.

The procurement process will be approximately 18 to 21 months, given the scale and complexity of the works, and to give sufficient time for tender appraisal to ensure the “most economically advantageous tender” is selected.

The proposed new NMH building will be located at the eastern side of the St Vincent’s University Hospital campus at Elm Park. It will comprise a seven-storey building with a gross internal floor area of up to approximately 54,000 square metres.

It will include 244 beds, an increase of 80 in-patient and day case beds from the existing number at Holles Street, five theatres, 24 birthing rooms, early pregnancy foetal assessment and ultrasound facilities, and spaces to aid in near-patient education and professional development for healthcare professionals.

The provision of single in-patient rooms on the campus supports patient privacy and dignity and reduces the spread of infection.

It will also provide facilities to support a range of maternity, gynaecological and neonatal services such as enabling gynaecology service reforms recently developed at the Holles Street site to be deployed to their full capacity, including: ambulatory gynaecology, specialist menopause clinic, regional fertility hub, endometriosis hub, and a national mesh complications service.

The hospital “has been designed to support the delivery of a range of shared services between the NMH and SVUH hospitals, such as the laboratories, sterile services, and patient and staff catering, which will bring operational efficiencies.

“The possibility of a flexible use of space means that the new NMH on the SVUH campus at Elm Park will deliver a longevity of design that could never have been achieved in the existing building at Holles Street, thereby future-proofing the new building,” the department said.

The department said that “it is well recognised that for optimal clinical outcomes, maternity services should be co-located with adult acute services”.

“An important objective of co-locating maternity services with adult acute services is to implement a modern campus approach to healthcare, where a range of medical specialists operate in close proximity to improve patient care and patient outcomes,” it said.

The design locates NMH theatres adjacent to the Level 3 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at SVUH, which will mean quicker access to emergency care from clinicians to the acute adult hospital.