Green light for plan to give €4,800 a year to families hosting refugees

Households will get €4,800 per year for hosting refugees as backdated payments are set to kick in from July.

The Cabinet will this morning give final approval for the €400 monthly payment for households that take in refugees. The Irish Independent understands that homeowners who have given their second homes to refugees will also receive the payment.

It will be paid into bank accounts by the Department of Social Protection, with funding provided by the Department of Children.

It is understood that households will have to apply to receive the payment which is meant to support families who take in refugees by helping to pay for costs such as food and utility bills.

New laws will have to be introduced for the payment to be put in place.

Senior government sources were unable to say last night how much the measure will cost as it would be “demand led”. However, it is believed that around €20m to €50m has been budgeted for the payment.

Latest figures estimate that more than 30,000 refugees have arrived in the State since the start of the war.

The Red Cross said yesterday that 10,200 properties have been cleared for refugees through accommodation pledges, that would cost nearly €49m a year for 12 monthly payments of €400.

However, fewer than 900 refugees have been accommodated in these homes so far.

Despite early proposals paving the way for the payment to be processed through Revenue and included in payslips, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys agreed that her department will process the payment instead.

The measure will be formally signed off by ministers after getting the green light last Thursday at the first meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on the country’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

The Government hopes that the payment will incentivise more people to open their homes to refugees.