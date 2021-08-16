Green light for fast track housing in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow despite strong local opposition

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to Cairn Homes for 165 residential units, made up of 105 apartments and 60 houses on lands 1km south east of Enniskerry village, Co Wicklow in spite of strong local opposition.

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to plans for a €60m 'fast-track’ residential development for Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in spite of the representative body for the Church of Ireland expressing concern over the plan.

The appeals board has granted planning permission to Cairn Homes for 165 residential units, made up of 105 apartments and 60 houses on lands 1km south east of the Co Wicklow village in spite of strong local opposition.

Wicklow County Council had also recommended to the appeals board that planning permission be refused while 68 submissions were made by third parties.

The Council stated that the scheme would be a material contravention of the local development plan and also represent a traffic hazard concerning the scheme.

However, the appeals board stated that the site is located 20km from Dublin City centre, served by public transport and can assist in the delivery of housing.

An Bord Pleanala pointed out that the proposed development is of strategic or national importance due to its potential to contribute to the achievement of the Government’s policy to increase delivery of housing.

In a submission on the plan, Property Manager with the Church of Ireland, Pauline High stated that the design is better suited to a suburban type development and doesn’t take any account of the rural location of the site.

Mrs High stated: “We would have concerns as to the additional traffic this will bring to the area and the impact this will have on what is otherwise a very tranquil setting.”

The submission supported the views made by the Powerscourt Rectory where Honorary Secretary of the Powerscourt Parish, Barbara Davis argued that the density is excessive.

The Board of Management of the Powerscourt National School also opposed the scheme stating that “we strongly oppose this current development as we feel it will have an extremely negative impact on the school in several key areas”.

Local residents also objected to the scheme but board Inspector in the case, Karen Hamilton recommended that planning permission be granted and found that the proposed density was appropriate to support the efficient use of lands at the site.

As part of the proposal, Cairn has put an indicative price of €6m on selling 16 units to Wicklow County Council for social housing.

With planning permission granted, the parties can now enter negotiations to arrive at a cost for the 16 units.