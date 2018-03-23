Green light for 300 student apartments despite Transport Minister's objections

A green light has been given for the development of almost 300 apartments in south Dublin despite concerns from two minsters and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barret.

Transport Minister Shane Ross raised "serious concerns" about the proposals for a derelict site off the N11 near Stillorgan, saying he would "strongly advocate" that they be rejected.

In total seven public representatives made submissions - but Cairn Homes received permission for the project. It is now poised to build 179 student units and 103 residential apartments on the former Blakes and Esmonde Motors sites.

Located less than 4km from UCD, the proposed development will have bed spaces for 576 students and a gym. Mr Ross said he welcomed development, but objected to the number of student units.

"I believe that this site should be used for residential housing over student housing. First and foremost we need to address the housing needs of older people and young families in the area," he wrote. Culture Minister Josepha Madigan did not object to the plan, but raised concerns "regarding access issues as well as the height and density of the proposed development".

In his submission, Mr Boyd Barrett wrote: "The size of the development constitutes overdevelopment of the site and the overall height, mass and scale is not appropriate to the surrounding residential areas." However, in their decision An Bord Pleanála said that the development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area.

Local Fine Gael councillor Barry Saul told the Irish Independent he was disappointed at the decision, saying it undermined the role of both local councillors and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

