Great white pelican is ‘staycationing’ in Wexford after escape from Cork’s Fota Wildlife Park 

One of Fota Wildlife’s great white pelicans has escaped the Cork park and has now been spotted “staycationing” in Wexford.

Fota Wildlife Park Director Sean McKeown said he’s a bit embarrassed that the pelican has flown away, but is confident the bird will return as he has taken a brief holiday before.

“He has been in the park since 2012 and he has done it before, he did in 2018. He thinks that Wexford is a great place for a staycation,” Mr McKeown said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“The people in Cork will be disputing that but he has travelled to Wexford and travelled back before so we’re hoping he will return by the end of September or beginning of October.

“We are a bit embarrassed that he’s gone off again but it’s good in one way that he can take off and enjoy a bit of time outside the park, but we would prefer him to stay inside the park.”

The pelican had a great adventure in 2018 when he set off to Wexford with his half-brother. However, his sibling didn’t join him this time so Mr McKeown is confident the missing bird will come back to be with his family.

“His half brother is in the wildlife park so he’s likely to return here,” he said.

“The other option, as he is unlikely to stay in Wexford, is he will head off to the continent possibly over to Greece and Romania where there are other great white pelicans.”

Great white pelicans are one of the largest flying birds in the world as they weigh around 10kg and has a wingspan of around three metres.

The bird is capable of flying without stopping through the day and night, being able to cover immense distances of up to 480km.