Great Replacement: the conspiracy theory that inspires mass killers and the Irish far right

The bogus idea that there is a plot to wipe out white people through immigration has gained traction online and in the real world, sometimes with lethal results. Kim Bielenberg looks at the growth of the extremist ideology in Ireland

Close

Killing spree: Mourners at a memorial for the victims of last weekend’s shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Photo by Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Payton Gendron. Photo by Erie County District Attorney’s Office via Getty

A neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, US in 2017. Photo by Matthew Hatcher via Getty

Former socialist: French writer Renaud Camus, the man behind the Great Replacement theory

Aoife Gallagher, who analyses conspiracy networks in Ireland. Photo by Shane Gallagher

Killing spree: Mourners at a memorial for the victims of last weekend’s shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Photo by Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Kim Bielenberg

In Irish groups on the messaging platform Telegram, users seemed to pay little attention to the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, that claimed the lives of 10 people last weekend. If it was mentioned at all, there was little sign of sympathy for the victims.

Telegram is one of the preferred platforms for the Irish far right after mainstream sites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube attempted to eject white supremacists and conspiracy theorists.

